releasing change: empty practice chapbook

all images this post from, smudge book of changes, 002017

We are happy the announce the release of a special smudge/FOP project that has been in the works since early July. We’re putting finishing touches on a limited edition chapbook, the smudge book of changes. This 12-page, photo-based, hand-sewn (by us) book is currently in production.

Unlike our previously produced printed works (field guides, books, postcards, decks of cards, calendars etc.), this small book presents image-sensations in ways that are poetically provocative, perhaps even mysterious.

Nested within the smudge book of changes, you will find the final version of our work, empty practice for meeting the path of totality, created in early July in response to the 2017 North American total solar eclipse. This 8-page “practice” is a visual/poetic meditation on how our work as artists might meet vast planetary events, such as a total solar eclipse, while simultaneously attending to our species’ intensifying questions about how we might co-exist with planetary changes wrought by the Anthropocene.

The limited run of 55 chapbooks is available on our website for preorder and will ship by the first week of December. All proceeds directly support the production of the work.

Thank you for your support of smudge/FOP, and we look forward to hearing how empty practice might resonate in your life.